$556.80 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) will post sales of $556.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $543.20 million to $567.00 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $519.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 214.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
EPC opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $51.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.
About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
