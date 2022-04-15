$57.31 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) will report $57.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.60 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $49.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $236.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.82 billion to $237.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $248.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.32 billion to $250.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,246 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $161.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average is $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $166.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.