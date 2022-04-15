$571.27 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) to announce $571.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $568.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $583.83 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $453.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $94.47. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $194.99.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

