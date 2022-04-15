$60.26 Million in Sales Expected for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) will report sales of $60.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.02 million and the highest is $60.50 million. Mastech Digital reported sales of $49.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year sales of $248.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.22 million to $250.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $272.60 million, with estimates ranging from $270.32 million to $274.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mastech Digital.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastech Digital in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MHH stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

