$7.37 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.38 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $31.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $38.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $110,090.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,314,582 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $189.41 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $187.52 billion, a PE ratio of 126.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.45.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

