88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Up 373.3% in March

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,194,200 shares, a growth of 373.3% from the March 15th total of 3,421,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,034,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EEENF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. 88 Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
88 Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
