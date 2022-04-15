AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Sells $3,631,311.35 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) Director David P. Storch sold 72,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $3,631,311.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AIR opened at $50.52 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AAR
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
