Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Down 42.6% in March

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.74. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $23.00.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.
About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
