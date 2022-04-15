Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Down 42.6% in March

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.74. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $23.00.

Get Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 61.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 500,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 190,559 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 83.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 84,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 37.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.