Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total value of $1,304,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,242 shares of company stock worth $4,612,959 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $319.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.93 and its 200 day moving average is $349.41. Accenture has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

