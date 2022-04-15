ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Short Interest Down 71.3% in March

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the March 15th total of 280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ACEV opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after buying an additional 860,552 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 693,952 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,265,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 1,538.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 859,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 806,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 759,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 294,016 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

