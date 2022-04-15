ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) & Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Critical Survey

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ADM Tronics Unlimited and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 0 3 0 3.00

Semler Scientific has a consensus target price of $117.33, suggesting a potential upside of 153.42%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Volatility & Risk

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.20% -18.94% -10.37% Semler Scientific 32.48% 44.76% 39.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Semler Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.13 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -9.74 Semler Scientific $53.03 million 5.90 $17.22 million $2.12 21.84

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited (Get Rating)

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronic, Chemicals, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. It also provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. In addition, the company offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Further, it provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

About Semler Scientific (Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. Its products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. The company offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

