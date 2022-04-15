ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

ADMA stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. The company had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 334.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 113,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 259,767 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

