Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AAVVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.08.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

