AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $76.28 on Thursday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.02. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

