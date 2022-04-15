Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.33. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

AJRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth about $10,667,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

