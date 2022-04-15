Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Update

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 428.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, Director Howard G. Roberts purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFBI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of AFBI opened at $15.37 on Friday. Affinity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

