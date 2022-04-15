AG.L (LON:AG) Receives GBX 588.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 588.40 ($7.67).
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AG.L to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 660 ($8.60) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 517 ($6.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.75) price target on shares of AG.L in a research note on Tuesday.
AG.L Company Profile
