AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) & Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) and AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Doximity alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Doximity and AGM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 2 9 0 2.67 AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity presently has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.15%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than AGM Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of AGM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and AGM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 39.15% 20.38% 17.01% AGM Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Doximity and AGM Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $206.90 million 46.52 $50.21 million N/A N/A AGM Group $50,000.00 1,243.96 -$1.07 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than AGM Group.

Summary

Doximity beats AGM Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

AGM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGM Group Holdings Inc., an integrated technology company, focuses on ASIC chip solutions. Its ASIC chip solutions include chip design, chip research and development, and crypto miner production. It also provides fintech software services. The company offers multi-assets trading and management systems to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients; and interactive trading education website that uses subscription-based method. Its FXSC is an online trading education and social trading network platform for forex traders; and provides trading education to users through interactive trading simulation and trading contests, as well as demo trading services. In addition, the company sells technical support plans; and delivers software customization services. It has a strategic partnership with HighSharp (Shenzhen Gaorui) Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.