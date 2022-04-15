Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Update

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

NYSE ADC opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

