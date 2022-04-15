AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Down 73.7% in March

AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGRI opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd.

