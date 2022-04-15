Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $175,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

