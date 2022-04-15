Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “
Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. Akouos has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $16.50.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Akouos by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Akouos by 171.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the third quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
About Akouos (Get Rating)
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
