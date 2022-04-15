Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Akouos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. Akouos has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Akouos by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Akouos by 171.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the third quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos (Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akouos (AKUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.