Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Up 434.4% in March

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 434.4% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Akumin by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKU stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Akumin has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

