Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Raised to $37.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.46.

NYSE:ACI opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,609 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 481.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,480 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,929.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,323,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,058 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,099,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

