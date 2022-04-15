Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $87.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 2.30. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 703.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $240,198,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

