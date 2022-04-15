Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $91.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $240,198,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $87.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

