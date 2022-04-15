Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.17.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

ALFVY opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.