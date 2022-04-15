Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of -4.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 5.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

