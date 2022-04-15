Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of -4.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.