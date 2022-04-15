Ally Financial Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.
Ally Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.
Ally Financial stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 729,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,978 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 40,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.
Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
