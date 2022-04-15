Ally Financial Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Ally Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Ally Financial stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 729,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,978 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 40,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

