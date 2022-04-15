Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.
Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 729,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.