Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,357.36.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,545.06 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,230.05 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,701.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,796.19.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,743.69, for a total transaction of $8,231,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,237 shares of company stock valued at $215,086,801. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 9,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

