Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,300.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,382.18.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,534.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,695.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,789.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

