Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) Insider Julia Henderson Acquires 3,016 Shares of Stock

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) insider Julia Henderson bought 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £5,006.56 ($6,524.06).

LON:AMAT opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Friday. Amati AIM VCT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 142 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The firm has a market cap of £227.00 million and a PE ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 153.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 173.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Amati AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

