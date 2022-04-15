Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $4,000.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,127.76.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,034.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,671.45 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,104.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3,254.26.

Amazon.com’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

