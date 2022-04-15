American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.23.
A number of brokerages have commented on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.
American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
