American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,444,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,330,000 after acquiring an additional 531,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,512,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

