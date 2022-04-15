American Express (AXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect American Express to post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter. American Express has set its FY22 guidance at $9.25-9.65 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Express to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Express stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.82.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

