Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $238.25 Average PT from Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $254.02 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

