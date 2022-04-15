Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -39.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,270,000 after buying an additional 155,502 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

