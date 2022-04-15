Analysts Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.97 Million

Analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) will report $357.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $352.06 million and the highest is $363.87 million. Conn’s reported sales of $363.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CONN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conn’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 389.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,611,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $387.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

