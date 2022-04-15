Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.51 billion and the lowest is $9.70 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $9.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $44.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.37 billion to $48.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.15 billion to $53.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

