Analysts Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Post $5.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) will report $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.46 to $6.85. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings of $8.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $19.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.18 to $20.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.59 to $18.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

NYSE LH opened at $269.04 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $254.46 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.