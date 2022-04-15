Analysts Anticipate Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) will post ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.57). Replimune Group reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,299,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,915,000 after buying an additional 48,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 45,217.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 20,707 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

