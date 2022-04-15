Analysts Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $779,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,530,000 after buying an additional 234,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,481,000 after buying an additional 528,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $141,918,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,007,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,827,000 after purchasing an additional 181,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

