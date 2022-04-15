Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Earnings of $25.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $25.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $27.85 and the lowest is $22.90. Alphabet posted earnings per share of $26.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $117.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $102.55 to $128.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $136.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $124.31 to $148.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,382.18.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,534.60 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $2,193.62 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,695.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,789.50.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

