Analysts Expect ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) will report $3.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.92 billion. ASML reported sales of $5.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full year sales of $23.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $25.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.34 billion to $28.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ASML.
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion.
Shares of ASML opened at $597.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $558.77 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $643.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $726.22.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,854,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
