Analysts Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.52). Teladoc Health reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 546.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $194.99.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

