Analysts Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.20. Boeing reported earnings per share of ($1.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.20.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $181.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.76. Boeing has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $258.40.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Boeing by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 15.4% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Boeing by 17.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 11.0% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

