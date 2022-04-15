Analysts Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Announce $2.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69. Valmont Industries posted earnings of $2.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $12.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $14.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $240.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.17. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.